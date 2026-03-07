We now find ourselves less than 24 hours away from UFC 326, which takes place on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During the UFC 326 official weigh-ins, it was announced that a bout between Jeong-yeong Lee and Gaston Bolaños was scrapped due to weight management issues with Lee.

All other fights are locked in and ready to go.

You can view the UFC 326 official weigh-ins and ceremonial weigh-ins in the video players below.

The main event will be an exciting and highly-anticipated battle over the BMF title, as Max Holloway defends against Charles Oliveira in a lightweight contest.

Holloway claimed the symbolic championship at UFC 300, courtesy of his spectacular knockout of Justin Gaethje. He then became the first to successfully defend the title when he defeated Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 318, sending "The Diamond" off into retirement.

Oliveira, the former lightweight champion, comes into this bout off his submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio this past October. He is 3-3 since losing the lightweight title on the scales and unsuccessfully trying to reclaim it against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

The co-main event will see Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder both look to rebound from tough losses while trying to stay relevant toward the top of the middleweight title picture.