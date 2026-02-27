Dana White has officially announced the full fight card for UFC 327, which takes place on April 11, 2026, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The event is headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, with a stacked card featuring two title fights and 13 bouts in total.

The light heavyweight title became vacant after Alex Pereira vacated the belt to pursue a move to heavyweight, where he is reportedly set to fight Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight title at UFC 328. With Pereira out of the picture at 205 pounds, the UFC wasted no time booking a title fight between the division's top two contenders.

Prochazka vs. Ulberg Headlines a Double Title Fight Card

Prochazka, ranked #2, is a former light heavyweight champion who knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 to re-establish himself as one of the division's most dangerous fighters. The Czech star originally won the belt at UFC 275 before losing it to Pereira.

Ulberg, ranked #3, enters the bout riding a nine-fight winning streak. The New Zealand native has been vocal about wanting a title shot, and threw down the gauntlet after knocking out Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth late last year.

The co-main event features flyweight champion Joshua Van (c) making his first title defense against #3-ranked Tatsuro Taira. Van won the flyweight title at UFC 323 after Alexandre Pantoja suffered a broken arm in one of the most shocking title changes in UFC history.

Full UFC 327 Main Card (9 PM ET, Paramount+)

Jiri Prochazka (#2) vs. Carlos Ulberg (#3) — Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

— Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira (#3) — UFC Flyweight Championship

— UFC Flyweight Championship Curtis Blaydes (#4) vs. Josh Hokit — Heavyweight

— Heavyweight Beneil Dariush (#12) vs. Manuel Torres (#14) — Lightweight

— Lightweight Dominick Reyes (#10) vs. Johnny Walker (#12) — Light Heavyweight

Full UFC 327 Prelims (7 PM ET, Paramount+)

Azamat Murzakanov (#6) vs. Paulo Costa — Light Heavyweight

— Light Heavyweight Patricio Pitbull (#12) vs. Aaron Pico — Featherweight

— Featherweight Mateusz Gamrot (#7) vs. Esteban Ribovics — Lightweight

— Lightweight Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr — Featherweight

— Featherweight Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown — Welterweight

— Welterweight Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque — Middleweight

— Middleweight Tatiana Suarez (#2) vs. Loopy Godinez (#6) — Women's Strawweight

— Women's Strawweight Christopher Alvidrez vs. Francisco Prado — Welterweight

Notable Matchups on the Undercard

The prelims are loaded with compelling fights. Paulo Costa makes his light heavyweight debut against the #6-ranked Azamat Murzakanov in a bout that could establish Costa as a legitimate player at 205 pounds.

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico is a matchup years in the making between two former Bellator stars. The two were previously scheduled to fight in Bellator before the bout fell through, and Pitbull has been publicly calling out Pico since his UFC signing.

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics is a rematch of their closely contested first fight, with Gamrot looking to bounce back after a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326.

UFC 327 airs live on Paramount+ on Saturday, April 11, with prelims starting at 7 PM ET and the main card at 9 PM ET.