Dana White has officially announced the full fight card for UFC 327, which takes place on April 11, 2026, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The event is headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, with a stacked card featuring two title fights and 13 bouts in total.
The light heavyweight title became vacant after Alex Pereira vacated the belt to pursue a move to heavyweight, where he is reportedly set to fight Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight title at UFC 328. With Pereira out of the picture at 205 pounds, the UFC wasted no time booking a title fight between the division's top two contenders.
Prochazka vs. Ulberg Headlines a Double Title Fight Card
Prochazka, ranked #2, is a former light heavyweight champion who knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 to re-establish himself as one of the division's most dangerous fighters. The Czech star originally won the belt at UFC 275 before losing it to Pereira.
The co-main event features flyweight champion Joshua Van (c) making his first title defense against #3-ranked Tatsuro Taira. Van won the flyweight title at UFC 323 after Alexandre Pantoja suffered a broken arm in one of the most shocking title changes in UFC history.
Full UFC 327 Main Card (9 PM ET, Paramount+)
Jiri Prochazka (#2) vs. Carlos Ulberg (#3) — Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira (#3) — UFC Flyweight Championship
Curtis Blaydes (#4) vs. Josh Hokit — Heavyweight
Beneil Dariush (#12) vs. Manuel Torres (#14) — Lightweight
Dominick Reyes (#10) vs. Johnny Walker (#12) — Light Heavyweight
Full UFC 327 Prelims (7 PM ET, Paramount+)
Azamat Murzakanov (#6) vs. Paulo Costa — Light Heavyweight
Patricio Pitbull (#12) vs. Aaron Pico — Featherweight
Mateusz Gamrot (#7) vs. Esteban Ribovics — Lightweight
Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr — Featherweight
Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown — Welterweight
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque — Middleweight
Tatiana Suarez (#2) vs. Loopy Godinez (#6) — Women's Strawweight
Christopher Alvidrez vs. Francisco Prado — Welterweight
Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico is a matchup years in the making between two former Bellator stars. The two were previously scheduled to fight in Bellator before the bout fell through, and Pitbull has been publicly calling out Pico since his UFC signing.
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics is a rematch of their closely contested first fight, with Gamrot looking to bounce back after a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326.
UFC 327 airs live on Paramount+ on Saturday, April 11, with prelims starting at 7 PM ET and the main card at 9 PM ET.
