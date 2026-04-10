Watch the UFC 327: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg Weigh-Ins

We are now just one day shy of UFC 327, which will determine if Jiri Prochazka or Carlos Ulberg walks away the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Get the latest from all of today's weigh-ins in Miami here with MMANews!

Prochazka and Ulberg were selected to fight for the championship, which Alex Pereira will relinquish. Pereira is moving up to heavyweight, facing Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC Freedom 250 in two months.

Prochazka previously defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to become light heavyweight champion; however, an injury resulted in him vacating the title before making a defense. Prochazka, who is 6-2 in the UFC since coming over in 2020 from RIZIN where he was also a champion, has unsuccessfully attempted to reclaim the gold twice in bouts with Alex Pereira at UFC 295 and UFC 303.

Ulberg has won nine straight since losing his UFC debut against Kennedy Nzechukwu, the sole loss in Ulberg's MMA career so far. Ulberg's last three fights have come against former light heavyweight champions or title challengers: decision wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz, as well as a knockout of Dominick Reyes.

UFC 327 Official And Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

You can find the YouTube video to view the UFC's official UFC 327 Morning Weigh-In Show below, as well as the updated results as the fighters weigh in.

The Morning Weigh-In show begins at 8:50am ET/5:50am PT.

UFC 327: Morning Weigh-In Show

Main Card (Paramount+, 9 PM ET)

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiri Prochazka () vs. Carlos Ulberg ()

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov () vs. Paulo Costa ()

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes () vs. Josh Hokit ()

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes () vs. Johnny Walker ()

Featherweight: Cub Swanson () vs. Nate Landwehr ()

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7 PM ET)

Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull () vs. Aaron Pico ()

Welterweight: Kevin Holland () vs. Randy Brown ()

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot () vs. Estevan Ribovics ()

Women's Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez () vs. Loopy Godinez ()

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:30 PM ET)

Lightweight: Chris Padilla () vs. MarQuel Mederos ()

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum () vs. Vicente Luque ()

Welterweight: Charles Radtke () vs. Francisco Prado ()

You can watch the UFC 327 Ceremonial Weigh-In in the video player below.

The UFC 327 Ceremonial Weigh-In begins at 5pm ET/2pm PT.