UFC 327 Odds, Picks & Best Bets: Predictions for Every Fight on the Card

UFC 327 is this week, and we're that much closer to determining a new UFC light heavyweight champion. Get the latest betting odds and best bets from MMANews!

In the main event of UFC 327, Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg fight for the right to be named the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Alex Pereira will vacate the title to move up to heavyweight.

Prochazka is 6-2 since coming to the UFC from RIZIN. He defeated Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 275, but ended up vacating the gold due to injury. Prochazka attempted to win the belt back twice previously, getting stopped by Alex Pereira at UFC 295 and UFC 303.

Ulberg is 13-1 in professional MMA, having not lost since dropping his UFC debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 259. He's won nine straight, which includes knockouts of Dominick Reyes and Alonzo Menifield, as well as a submission of Da-un Jung and decision wins over former champion Jan Blachowicz and former challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

After UFC 327 lost its planned flyweight title fight to UFC 328, the co-main event will now feature Azamat Murzakanov looking to remain undefeated against Paulo Costa.

Murzakanov, at 16-0, has won six straight since arriving at the UFC off Dana White's Contender Series. He most recently fought at UFC 321, earning a first-round finish of Aleksandar Rakic.

Costa last fought at UFC 318 in July, scoring a decision over Roman Kopylov. He is 2-4 in his last six. Costa has fought at 205 once before, in a 2021 loss to Marvin Vettori, but this is his first fight in a full jump up in weight class.

Other fights scheduled for the main card include Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit, Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, and Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr (in Swanson's retirement fight).

UFC 327 Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for UFC 327, as of 11:45am ET on April 9, courtesy of DraftKings:

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:30 PM ET)

Welterweight: Charles Radtke (-175) vs. Francisco Prado (+145)

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (-278) vs. Vicente Luque (+225)

Lightweight: Chris Padilla (-155) vs. MarQuel Mederos (+130)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7 PM ET)

Women's Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez (-155) vs. Loopy Godinez (+130)

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot (-192) vs. Estevan Ribovics (+160)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (-110) vs. Randy Brown (-110)

Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull (+245) vs. Aaron Pico (-305)

Main Card (Paramount+, 9 PM ET)

Featherweight: Cub Swanson (-105) vs. Nate Landwehr (-115)

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes (-148) vs. Johnny Walker (+124)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (-122) vs. Josh Hokit (+102)

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov (-205) vs. Paulo Costa (+170)

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiri Prochazka (-112) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-108)

UFC 327 Predictions & Best Bets

Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg: Jiri Prochazka has had a taste of the light heavyweight gold before, and he wants to taste it again. Prochazka, in fact, never lost the title in the Octagon. And the only person to get the better of him in the UFC? Alex Pereira -- only one of the UFC's best pound-for-pound athletes. Ulberg has a strong winning streak, and he's got some solid finishes on his record. That said, looking at the history of Prochazka and Ulberg are two different stories. Prochazka has a better opponent history and way more experience on his side. Expect another highlight finish from BJP, who'll become a two-time champion in the process. (Prediction: Prochazka) (Best Bet: Prochazka via KO/TKO/DQ [+140])

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa: This is going to be a matchup of two strikers who look to bring forward pressure to their opponent. It may be a slow start, but this fight is ultimately going to come down to who can overwhelm their opponent more. Costa might be able to handle Murzakanov's power, but handling things at 185 is much different than handling power at 205. Expect Murzakanov to remain undefeated after this one. (Prediction: Murzakanov) (Best Bet: Murzakanov via KO/TKO/DQ [+200])

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit: Hokit is the younger fighter in a weak heavyweight division who has been making a lot of noise -- for better or for worse. He's got a lot of power, and some are probably hoping he knocks Blaydes out to surge up the rankings. But Blaydes is bigger, he's got a lot more experience, he's got championship fight experience, and he's got wrestling that can give an inexperienced fighter like Hokit problems. Blaydes might be able to win this one, but unless we get a Hokit knockout, don't expect fireworks here. (Prediction: Blaydes) (Best Bet: Blaydes via decision [+225])

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker: Of the five main card matchups, this one feels the most questionable. Six years ago or so, this was a top-10 light heavyweight matchup that is a certified banger. Now? This feels like a matchup where a loss puts the loser one fight away from falling out of the rankings. Both are solid strikers with some power, but both also have some susceptible chins. Reyes' striking, especially the technical aspects of it, feels safer than the wild style of Walker. Walker might be entering this fight off the win, but Reyes' momentum -- and his loss to one of the night's title challengers -- feels like he should get the slight edge here. If you're betting on either fighter in this fight, you might love living dangerously. (Prediction: Reyes) (Best Bet: Reyes via KO/TKO/DQ [+110])

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr: The legendary Cub Swanson gets his swan song on a numbered card stage in Miami. And he gets to take on Nate Landwehr? We're in for a war! Watch the two of them look to explode with combinations and power, as they go toe-to-toe, strike-for-strike, in what should be an entertaining Fight of the Night nominee! If a winner had to be predicted, I'd expect the experienced Swanson to get his hand raised one last time. (Prediction: Swanson) (Best Bet: Swanson ML [-105])

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico: Amazingly, Pitbull vs. Pico never happened in the Bellator cage. It's probably four or five years too soon, but we're going to get this matchup, just in the UFC. Pico is somehow the favorite here, even though he got wrecked badly by Lerone Murphy at UFC 319. Pitbull might not have looked great in either of his UFC fights last year, but at least he has a win. Plus, Pitbull has a championship background. Pico has had a lot of hype and is a strong wrestler; however, Pitbull's grappling and timing will probably lead him to a win. (Prediction: Pitbull) (Best Bet: Pitbull ML [+245])

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Estevan Ribovics: There's a pretty notable talking point around MMA experts that needs to be brought up and reiterated here. Yes, Gamrot got run over by Charles Oliveira in October; however, that's Charles Oliveira we're talking about. Ribovics has been in some fun scraps, but for Gamrot's losses to come against Oliveira and Dan Hooker? Those aren't bad losses in the slightest. Ribovics is a fun scrapper, but he hasn't been tested against someone the likes of Gamrot. If Ribovics wins, he's definitely earned a tougher test. But this might be too much, too soon. (Prediction: Gamrot) (Best Bet: Gamrot via decision [-120])

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown: This one sounds like a banger. Both Holland and Brown are known for their solid striking abilities. When Holland is on his game, he is one of the most dangerous fighters in the welterweight division. Holland probably has the edge with his grappling, but expect him to go into that if the fight goes to the ground naturally. This one's probably going to end up a war. (Prediction: Holland) (Best Bet: Fight does NOT go the distance [-115])

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez: This is a solid matchup for the strawweight division. Suarez is on a mission to get back to a title shot after Weili Zhang handed her the first loss of her career. Godinez is looking to finally get that win that brings her to the top of the contender scenes. Both are strong grapplers, and Godinez has combinations that are effective. Suarez, however, has looked nearly unstoppable with her wrestling. Unless Godinez has really worked hard on her defense, Suarez's wrestling is once again going to be a problem. (Prediction: Suarez) (Best Bet: Suarez via decision [+120])

Chris Padilla vs. MarQuel Mederos: Padilla has had a little bit of a surprising, underdog-style run so far in the UFC. "Taco" has developed a nice little win streak for himself, and now he's being matched up against Mederos, a tough up-and-comer with just one loss on his resume so far. There is still some to be desired for Mederos despite his hype. Mederos got the first-round finish in his DWCS appearance, but his first two Octagon performances weren't great. He did seem to put things together in his UFC 318 win over Mark Choinski, however. Padilla's striking, toughness, and opponent history give him the edge here; however, the better pick is about two tough guys that probably make this bout see the final horn. (Prediction: Padilla) (Best Bet: Fight goes the distance [-225])

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque: These are two scrappy veterans who are both looking to show they still matter. In Luque's case, it's a jump to 185 as he looks for a fresh start in a new weight class -- but against a very tough and durable fighter in Gastelum. Both are strong strikers, though Luque might have a strong edge if this fight gets to the ground. Gastelum, however, has faced tougher competition. Luque's health is a concern, but Luque being as big an underdog as he is might be a bit much. (Prediction: Luque) (Best Bet: Luque ML [+225])

Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado: Both these fighters are looking to pick up major momentum with a win here. For Radtke, it's been ups and downs of late. For Prado, he came into the UFC with momentum as a 10-0 fighter, and he's just 1-4 since, potentially fighting for his employment here. Prado might have had a couple of tough matchups, but Radtke has faced interesting competition as well. Radtke's power and wrestling should help him get the win here. (Prediction: Radtke) (Best Bet: Radtke ML [-175])