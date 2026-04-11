UFC 327 Results: Prochazka vs Ulberg Live Updates & Highlights

MMA News updates UFC 327 results and highlights live as the action unfolds from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The main event will feature Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg battling for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Prochazka vs Ulberg: Light Heavyweight Title Fight

The championship is being vacated today as Pereira aims to move up to heavyweight, being booked in an interim heavyweight title fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in two months.

Prochazka has tasted light heavyweight gold before, defeating Glover Teixeira to capture the title at UFC 275. Prochazka, however, vacated the title due to injury before he could ever make a defense.

Prochazka, who is also a former RIZIN champion, is 6-2 in the UFC, with both losses coming in light heavyweight title fights with Alex Pereira at UFC 295 and UFC 303. Prochazka last fought at UFC 321, finishing Khalil Rountree Jr.

Ulberg is 13-1 in MMA entering tonight, with his sole loss coming against Kennedy Nzechukwu in his UFC debut. Ulberg has won nine straight, most recently knocking out Dominick Reyes, another former light heavyweight title challenger, in September. Ulberg also holds wins over former champion Jan Blachowicz and former challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

The co-main event will also be contested at light heavyweight, as the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov takes on Paulo Costa, who is jumping up to the division from middleweight.

Murzakanov is a perfect 16-0. Since winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series, he has won all six fights he's had in the Octagon, with five of those coming via KO/TKO. He most recently scored a first-round finish of Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 321.

Costa enters this fight off a decision win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318. This is Costa's second 205-pound bout; he previously faced Marvin Vettori at the weight in October 2021, losing via decision.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC 327!

How to Watch UFC 327

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida Streaming: Paramount+ , CBS (8pm ET - 10pm ET [last hour of prelims and first hour of main card])

Paramount+ , CBS (8pm ET - 10pm ET [last hour of prelims and first hour of main card]) Prelims: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT Late Prelims: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

7 PM ET / 4 PM PT Main Card: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

UFC 327 Quick Results

Main Event : Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg --

: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg -- Co-Main : Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa --

: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa -- Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit --

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker --

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr --

UFC 327 Results & Highlights

Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:30 PM ET)

Welterweight: Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado

Result:

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Result:

Lightweight: Chris Padilla vs. MarQuel Mederos

Result:

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7 PM ET [CBS 8 PM ET - 9 pm ET])

Women's Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez

Result:

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Estevan Ribovics

Result:

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Result:

Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Result:

Main Card (Paramount+, 9 PM ET [CBS 9 PM ET - 10 pm ET])

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Result:

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Result:

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Result:

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Result:

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Result: