UFC 330 Officially Heads To Philadelphia On August 15 With Massive Title Fight Expected To Headline

UFC is officially set to return to Philadelphia this summer, bringing a major numbered event back to the city after a lengthy absence.

On Tuesday, the MMA promotion announced that UFC 330 will take place on August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, marking its first numbered card in Philly since 2011. The event will stream on Paramount+, with more details regarding the fight card and ticket sales to be announced in the coming weeks.

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While no bouts have been officially confirmed, early indications suggest the card will feature a championship fight at the top of the bill. If finalized, it would be the first title bout held in Philadelphia in over a decade, adding further significance to the event’s return.

The UFC has maintained a sporadic presence in "City of Brotherly Love" over the years, hosting a handful of events in the city. Its most recent visit came in 2019, when Justin Gaethje delivered a standout knockout victory over Edson Barboza in the main event.

Justin Gaethje Knocks Out Barboza With Devastating Right Hook | UFC Philadelphia, 2019 | On This Day

However, the promotion has not hosted a pay-per-view event in the city since UFC 133, which was headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Rashad Evans and Tito Ortiz.

The return of a numbered event aligns with a broader surge of major sporting events scheduled across Pennsylvania in 2026, as part of nationwide celebrations tied to America’s 250th anniversary. Philadelphia, with its deep roots in combat sports, is once again positioned as a key destination on the UFC calendar.

The card could also spotlight local talent, with several fighters on the current roster connected to the region. Names such as Sean Brady and Joe Pyfer have strong ties to Philadelphia and could potentially feature on the lineup.

With a championship fight expected and the promotion returning after years away, UFC 330 is shaping up to be one of the standout events of the summer schedule.