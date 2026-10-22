UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski Makes Stunning Claim About Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski believes Movsar Evloev’s elite wrestling will not be enough to take the featherweight championship away from him at UFC 333.

The reigning titleholder will face the undefeated Russian in the main event on October 24 in Abu Dhabi. Evloev has built his perfect professional record around relentless grappling and takedowns, but Volkanovski is confident he can neutralize that threat and retain his title.

Alexander Volkanovski Claims Movsar Evloev’s Wrestling Won’t Be Enough At UFC 333

Evloev has won all 10 of his UFC appearances and remains unbeaten across 20 professional fights. He has recorded 49 takedowns inside the Octagon, including 22 against the likes of Lerone Murphy, Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, and Diego Lopes.

“The Great” recognizes the contender’s credentials but believes wrestling alone cannot overcome his all-around MMA skills.

Evloev has incredible wrestling,” Volkanovski said during Wednesday’s UFC 333 media day. “One of the best in the UFC, definitely the best in our division. But again, it’s just not enough for me, you know what I mean?

The 38-year-old Australian went even further when discussing a hypothetical contest fought exclusively under wrestling and grappling rules. He backed himself to come out on top even if striking were removed from the equation.

To be honest, I believe if we went five rounds of no strikes and just wrestling, grappling, I’ll beat him there,” Volkanovski said. “I truly do believe that. I think he’s got great wrestling, but when it comes to MMA and all that sort of stuff, it’s just it’s not enough. I get to show that anyway.

The 145-pound king also pointed to his ability to stay composed when opponents manage to bring the fight to the ground. Rather than viewing those positions as a major threat, he expects to work back to his feet and prevent Evloev from causing meaningful damage.

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