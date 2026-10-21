Volkanovski Defends Against Unbeaten Evloev At UFC 333

Alexander Volkanovski defends the UFC featherweight title against undefeated Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Petr Yan puts the bantamweight belt on the line against Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event, and the 14-fight card streams on Paramount+, with the main card at 2 p.m. ET.

What’s at stake

Volkanovski, 37, is 28-4 and in his second reign as champion. He regained the belt in 2025 and beat Diego Lopes again in April to defend it. Evloev is 20-0, a former M-1 champion who is 10-0 in the UFC, and every one of those UFC wins has come by decision. His majority-decision win over Lerone Murphy in March finally made his case for a title shot.

That record is the story. Evloev told MMA Junkie he was looking for a finish until Volkanovski said he has the edge late. “I want to prove that he’s not special,” Evloev said. Volkanovski has a plan beyond this fight too. He wants a non-title superfight with Justin Gaethje in which both champions vacate their belts and retire, if he gets past Evloev.

The market sees a coin flip. Covers listed Kalshi at 50% for each fighter as of October 19.

The case for each fighter

Volkanovski has the championship experience and the five-round track record, and Evloev has beaten Lopes, Arnold Allen and Aljamain Sterling. The question is whether Evloev’s grinding style holds up against the best pure featherweight of his generation. A fifth-round surge from the champion is exactly what Evloev has been invited to test.

The co-main is a trilogy at 1-1. Yan regained the title from Dvalishvili by decision at UFC 323 in December and has won his last four. He has never successfully defended a UFC title. Dvalishvili, who defended the belt three times before losing it, is already eyeing Song Yadong as his first challenger if he wins it back. Kalshi had Yan at 59%.

The rest of the card

Aaron Pico faces Losene Keita, who replaced the injured Arnold Allen, and Alexander Volkov meets Rizvan Kuniev at heavyweight. Azamat Murzakanov takes on Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov faces unbeaten Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev on the prelims.

Full fight card

Bout Division Card Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Movsar Evloev Featherweight title Main event Petr Yan (c) vs. Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight title Main card Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov Flyweight Main card Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev Heavyweight Main card Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita Featherweight Main card Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes Light heavyweight Prelims Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Light heavyweight Prelims Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston Middleweight Prelims Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev Lightweight Prelims Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov Bantamweight Early prelims Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun Middleweight Early prelims Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos Featherweight Early prelims Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon Lightweight Early prelims Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari Women’s strawweight Early prelims

The lineup reflects UFC’s listing as of October 21, and bout order may change.

How to watch

UFC 333 airs Saturday, October 24, on Paramount+ in the United States, with no pay-per-view fee. Early prelims start at 10 a.m. ET, prelims at noon ET and the main card at 2 p.m. ET. Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier on commentary. The MMA events this week roundup has the rest of the weekend schedule.