Alexander Volkanovski’s Retirement Plan Involves Justin Gaethje

Alexander Volkanovski has a farewell plan for himself and Justin Gaethje.

The UFC featherweight champion told MMA Junkie he would like to face the lightweight champion in a non-title superfight. Both men would then vacate their belts and retire. Volkanovski pitched a Gaethje superfight last week, with the lightweight title on the line.

He said people took his retirement fight comment further than he meant it.

I even mentioned being like a retirement fight, and a lot of people are acting like I meant the next fight needs to be the retirement fight. It doesn’t.

Gaethje has openly weighed retirement. Volkanovski laid out how the two could go out together.

I know Gaethje doesn’t really know what he wants to do. Well, maybe if you do one more, I can do that with you, and then we go out there, have our superfight, and then vacate the belts after and retire. The divisions can sort themselves out while we have our little fairytale superfight ending and sail off into the sunset.

He believes the plan would keep both divisions moving.

I think that would be a cool story that’s never been done, and you’re not holding up the divisions doing it.

First, Volkanovski (28-4) must defend his title against Movsar Evloev in the UFC 333 main event on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Gaethje became undisputed lightweight champion at UFC Freedom 250 in June.