Who Is Replacing Joe Rogan On Commentary At UFC 333 In Abu Dhabi?

Joe Rogan will be absent from the UFC broadcast booth at UFC 333, with Paul Felder stepping in to cover the event in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC returns to Etihad Arena on Saturday, October 24, for a championship doubleheader featuring Alexander Volkanovski against Movsar Evloev in the featherweight main event and Petr Yan defending his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili in their trilogy bout.

With Rogan sitting out the international card, Felder will join Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier on commentary.

Paul Felder Steps Into Joe Rogan’s UFC 333 Commentary Spot

According to MMA Junkie, Felder will replace Rogan as one of the cageside commentators for UFC 333. Rogan typically does not travel for the promotion’s international events, creating an opening for another voice in the broadcast booth.

Felder, a retired UFC lightweight contender and experienced commentator, will work alongside Anik, who handles play-by-play duties, and Cormier, the former two-division UFC champion and Hall of Famer.

The trio will guide viewers through the action as the promotion stages one of its final numbered events of 2026. Felder’s experience covering UFC fights makes him a familiar presence for fans, even as he takes over Rogan’s spot for the Abu Dhabi card.

The broadcast team will extend beyond the cageside commentary booth. Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the desk host, while Din Thomas and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker are scheduled to provide analysis during the event and post-fight coverage.

UFC correspondent John Gooden will handle backstage reporting, including fighter interviews and updates throughout the card. Bruce Buffer will return as the official Octagon announcer, introducing the competitors and delivering the results.

The full UFC 333 card will stream on Paramount+ in the United States. The preliminary card is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by Volkanovski’s featherweight title defense against the undefeated Evloev, who enters the biggest fight of his UFC career with a perfect 10-0 promotional record. The matchup will test whether Evloev can finally capture championship gold against one of the division’s most accomplished fighters.

The co-main event features a highly anticipated third meeting between Yan and Dvalishvili. Yan will defend his bantamweight championship as the former titleholder attempts to reclaim the belt and settle their rivalry.