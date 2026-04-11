UFC Announces Signing Of Gable Steveson, Will Debut At UFC 329

In a move that has been expected for a while, the UFC have signed former Olympic gold medalist and NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson.

The signing was made official in an announcement during the UFC 327 broadcast. Steveson was in the crowd for the event, seated next to former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones has been overseeing Steveson's transition to full-time Mixed Martial Arts.

The UFC broadcast also announced that Steveson will make his UFC debut at UFC 329 on July 11, during the UFC's International Fight Week.

Former Olympic, NCAA Champion Gable Steveson Signs With UFC

Steveson was a standout wrestler, becoming a four-time conference champion and five-time NCAA-Division I All-American while wrestling at the University of Minnesota. Steveson won the NCAA championship twice and made the finals a third time.

Steveson, in addition, was a gold medalist at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

After failed stints with the WWE and Buffalo Bills, Steveson made the move to professional MMA in 2025. He has scored three first-round finishes so far.

Steveson is also signed to RAF and is expected to debut on May 30 at RAF 9, taking on Alexandr Romanov.