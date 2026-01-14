The UFC has announced a naming rights partnership with Meta, officially rebranding its Las Vegas production facility as "Meta APEX."

The deal extends Meta's role as UFC's Official Fan Technology Partner, a multiyear agreement established in April 2025. Under the new arrangement, Meta branding will be integrated throughout the venue, with plans to create interactive experiences featuring VR, AI, and wearable technology for fans attending events.

"Meta is always at the forefront of technology and immersive experiences, and their enhancements will change the way fans view live fights," said UFC CEO Dana White. "For the first time ever, fans can come to Meta Apex and experience UFC fights with interactive VR, AI, and wearable technology. I can't wait for fans to see it."

Perhaps the biggest news for fans: tickets to Meta APEX events will be available to the general public for the first time in the venue's history. Since opening in 2019, attendance has been limited to expensive VIP Experience packages costing thousands of dollars. Public tickets will now be sold through AXS.

The facility is also undergoing significant renovations, expanding capacity to 1,000 attendees with new concessions, hospitality areas, retail space, and a remodeled entrance featuring a box office. The upgrades are expected to be completed later this year.