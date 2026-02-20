AJ Cunningham, a 31-year-old bantamweight who competed twice in the UFC, has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Cunningham revealed the decision in a vlog-style video recorded in his car, explaining that he ruptured a disc in his back that has not healed properly and that ongoing issues with the injury have led him to walk away from competition.

The American ends his career with an overall record of 11 wins and 5 losses, including an 0-2 mark inside the Octagon after earning his opportunity with a victory on Dana White’s Contender Series. His UFC run included a quick stoppage defeat to Jose Johnson in March 2024, part of a brief stint at the highest level that did not produce a win.

Cunningham’s retirement comes after a turbulent spell outside the cage as well. In October 2025, he faced widespread backlash for posting Nazi-themed propaganda on his Instagram account, drawing condemnation across social media and overshadowing his in-cage career.