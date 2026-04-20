UFC Breaking Its Own Rule at White House Event as Dana White Makes Announcement

Dana White has revealed that the UFC White House event on June 14 will feature something the promotion has not done in over two decades: a live performance of the National Anthem.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, White confirmed that country music star Zac Brown will perform the anthem at the historic event on the South Lawn of the White House. It marks the first time the UFC has included a National Anthem performance since UFC 33, which aired in the double-digit numbered events era.

White was candid about why he normally avoids the tradition entirely, and why this occasion warrants an exception.

"We don't do the National Anthem. So one of the things that drives me crazy about boxing is they have to sing two National Anthems and all the stuff before the fight starts. We're an international business, we have people from everywhere.

We could end up singing two National Anthems that are not even from this country and the whole world is watching us, we're in over a billion homes worldwide, so I don't do it," White said. "This will be the first time in a very long time since UFC double digits that we've done the National Anthem."

The UFC White House event is headlined by Ilia Topuria defending the lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje, with Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane fighting for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event. White had previously indicated that fighters would walk out from the Oval Office, though it is now expected that only the main event fighters will make that walk.

UFC Freedom 250 takes place June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C.