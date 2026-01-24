The UFC marked the start of its new broadcast partnership with Paramount by announcing a complete overhaul of its performance bonus system. President and CEO Dana White confirmed the changes ahead of UFC 324 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, doubling Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night awards to $100,000 and introducing a new $25,000 bonus for any fighter who scores a knockout or submission.​

The move represents the first significant adjustment to UFC performance bonuses since the promotion standardized payments at $50,000 in 2013. That figure had remained static for over a decade, drawing criticism as inflation eroded its purchasing power by roughly 30 percent. White has occasionally raised bonuses for milestone events, most notably awarding $300,000 per bonus at UFC 300 in April 2024 after fighters Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje lobbied for the increase during a press conference.​

UFC Doubles Fight-Night Bonuses and Introduces Finish Incentive for Paramount Era

Under the new structure, the UFC will distribute at least $400,000 in bonuses per event, up from the previous $200,000 baseline. The traditional awards remain: $100,000 each to the two fighters involved in Fight of the Night, and $100,000 apiece to two fighters who earn Performance of the Night. The finish bonus adds another layer, paying $25,000 to any fighter who wins by knockout, technical knockout, or submission but does not receive one of the main awards.

The timing aligns with the UFC's new media rights deal with Paramount Skydance Corporation, which will pay an average of $1.1 billion annually through 2031.

UFC 324 serves as the inaugural event under the Paramount agreement. The card features an interim lightweight title bout between former interim champion Justin Gaethje and rising contender Paddy Pimblett in the main event.

Fighter compensation has been a persistent point of contention in mixed martial arts. The $50,000 bonus structure introduced in 2013 remained unchanged even as the UFC's revenue expanded substantially. Adjusted for inflation, a $50,000 bonus in 2013 would need to reach approximately $75,000 today to maintain equivalent purchasing power. Before the 2013 standardization, the UFC distributed variable bonus amounts that often exceeded $50,000, with some events in 2009 and 2011 awarding $70,000, $100,000, or even $160,000 to individual fighters.​

The new finish bonus addresses a longstanding complaint that fighters who delivered exciting knockouts or submissions could be overlooked if four other performances stood out more. By guaranteeing $25,000 to every fighter who scores a finish, the UFC creates an automatic incentive that does not depend on subjective selection by promotion executives.

The UFC's standard compensation model includes show money (a guaranteed amount for competing) and a win bonus typically equal to the show money. Fighters also receive tiered payments from the UFC's uniform deal with Venum.

White hinted during UFC 300 week that bonuses would rise in the Paramount era but declined to specify amounts until closer to the transition. The doubling of performance bonuses and introduction of the finish incentive mark the most substantial change to the UFC's reward structure in more than a decade.