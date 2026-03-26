UFC Fight Night 271 Preview: Adesanya vs. Pyfer, Full Card, How to Watch

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UFC Fight Night 271 lands at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle this Saturday, March 28, with a main event that could mark the end of an era or the start of a comeback. Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-5) takes on Joe Pyfer (15-3) in a five-round headliner that carries career-altering stakes for both men.

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer (Middleweight)

The numbers tell a brutal story for Adesanya. Losses to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis (submission), and Nassourdine Imavov (second-round TKO) have left the former champion at 0-3 since regaining the belt from Alex Pereira in April 2023. At 36 years old, the margin for error is gone. Another loss, especially to a fighter ranked 14th, would make any conversation about title contention impossible.

Pyfer is seven years younger, riding a three-fight win streak, and carries legitimate finishing power. Thirteen of his 15 career victories have come by stoppage. Since his only UFC loss to Jack Hermansson in February 2024, he knocked out Marc-Andre Barriault in the first round, decisioned Kelvin Gastelum with two knockdowns, and submitted Abusupiyan Magomedov in the second round. He's ascending while Adesanya is sliding.

UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs Pyfer - March 28th | Fight Promo

The physical matchup still favors the former champion. Adesanya holds a five-to-six-inch reach advantage at 80 inches and stands 6'4" to Pyfer's 6'2". When Adesanya is moving well and using his jab, teep kicks, and distance management, shorter pressure fighters struggle to close the gap. The question is whether the Adesanya who made that style look effortless still exists.

Pyfer's path to victory is straightforward: close distance, cut the cage, and force Adesanya into exchanges. His major weakness is cardio in championship rounds, which is how Hermansson beat him. But that vulnerability matters less if Pyfer can land the overhand right that Imavov used to drop Adesanya in their February fight. The betting line has been volatile. Adesanya opened as an underdog before settling as a slight -140 favorite, reflecting genuine uncertainty about where he is as a fighter.

Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber (Women's Flyweight)

Grasso (16-5-1) won their first meeting clearly at UFC 258, outboxing Barber and controlling the striking. Since then, their careers have moved in opposite directions. Grasso won the flyweight title and lost it, going 0-2-1 in her last three with a draw against Shevchenko followed by losses to Shevchenko and Natalia Silva. Barber (15-2) has rattled off seven consecutive wins since that 2021 loss.

Barber enters as the -180 favorite, a reflection of momentum more than anything. Grasso's losses came against elite competition, and her technical striking looked sharp even in defeat. Whether Barber has improved enough to reverse the result from five years ago is the central question. A win for either fighter likely positions them for a title shot at 125 pounds.

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Main Card Fights to Watch

Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price (Welterweight) — This is expected to be Chiesa's retirement fight, and Seattle is home turf for the TUF: Live winner. Price stepped in after Carlston Harris withdrew due to visa issues. Chiesa has talked about this being a full-circle moment tied to his late grandfather, who inspired him to start fighting.

Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas (Featherweight) — Erosa is fighting in his home state at the tail end of his career against Douglas, a promotional newcomer with knockout power. Douglas is the heavy favorite, but Erosa has a history of pulling off the improbable.

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui (Middleweight) — The closest line on the card, essentially a pick'em. Abdul-Malik is 3-0-1 in the UFC with a 100% KO/TKO rate and elite wrestling credentials. Belgaroui is a world-class kickboxer who trains with Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira, coming off a third-round TKO in his UFC debut.

Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson (Lightweight) — McKinney is the definition of first-round chaos. If you're tuning in, don't blink.

Preliminary Card

The prelims carry some solid matchups. Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr. features a heavy favorite in Hooper (-280) against a UFC newcomer. Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune is heavyweight action between a veteran gatekeeper and an ascending prospect. Ricky Simon vs. Adrian Yanez should produce fireworks, and Casey O'Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes rounds out the women's flyweight action. The card opens with Bruna Brasil vs. Alexia Thainara at strawweight.

Full Fight Card

Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer — Middleweight

Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber — Women's Flyweight

Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price — Welterweight

Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas — Featherweight

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui — Middleweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson — Lightweight

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev — Lightweight

Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr. — Lightweight

Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune — Heavyweight

Casey O'Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes — Women's Flyweight

Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes — Light Heavyweight

Ricky Simon vs. Adrian Yanez — Bantamweight

Alexia Thainara vs. Bruna Brasil — Women's Strawweight

How to Watch