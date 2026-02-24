UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh is a 13-fight card from Arena CDMX built around Brandon Moreno’s high‑stakes homecoming main event against short-notice spoiler Lone’er Kavanagh.

Event overview & how to watch

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Venue: Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

Start times: Prelims 5 p.m. ET, Main card 8 p.m. ET

Streaming: Entire event live on Paramount+ in the U.S. (regional broadcasters vary internationally).

Main event spotlight: Moreno vs. Kavanagh

Brandon Moreno returns to Mexico City as the former two‑time UFC flyweight champion and one of the promotion’s most accomplished Mexican stars, now looking to steady the ship after recent setbacks. He was originally slated to face surging contender Asu Almabayev, but a hand injury forced Almabayev out, opening the door for England’s Lone’er Kavanagh to step in on roughly two weeks’ notice.

Moreno brings a wealth of big‑fight experience, a deep gas tank and a well-rounded game built on volume boxing, scrambling and opportunistic submissions. Kavanagh, 26, is an aggressive striker with real pop, a 9‑1 record and four knockouts, who earned his way in via Dana White’s Contender Series and now finds himself in a massive rankings jump against the division’s No. 6.

Between Moreno’s pressure and Kavanagh’s willingness to trade, this shapes up as a fast-paced, crowd‑pleasing fight where the former champ must stay disciplined defensively against a hungry underdog swinging free with nothing to lose.

Main event at a glance

Fighter Brandon Moreno Lone’er Kavanagh Record 23‑9‑2 9‑1 Status Former 2‑time UFC flyweight champ Rising prospect, short‑notice replacement Ranking No. 6 flyweight ​ No. 15 flyweight Recent result Loss vs. Tatsuro Taira KO loss vs. Charles Johnson Style snapshot High‑volume boxing, creative grappling Power striking, aggressive pace

Full card: UFC Mexico City

Exact bout order can shift during fight week, but the event is scheduled for 13 fights across seven weight classes.

Main card – 8 p.m. ET, Paramount+

Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh – flyweight main event (5 rounds)

Marlon “Chito” Vera vs. David Martinez – bantamweight co‑main event​

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Bobby Green – lightweight bout showcasing Mexico’s rising prospect against a savvy veteran​​

Edgar Chairez vs. Jafel Filho (or Bunes, depending on final listing) – flyweight action bout​

Jesus Santos Aguilar or a similar local favorite vs. TBD – flyweight/ bantamweight slot featuring Mexican talent (keep an eye on late-week updates).

Preliminary card – 5 p.m. ET, Paramount+

The prelims lean heavily into regional representation with multiple Mexican and Latin American fighters, paired with international opponents looking to steal momentum. While precise pairings differ slightly by source, expect matchups along the lines of:​

Lightweight & featherweight prospects opening the show

Women’s flyweight and bantamweight bouts spotlighting emerging talent

At least one veteran vs. newcomer pairing to set the tone for the night.​

Why this card matters