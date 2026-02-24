UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh is a 13-fight card from Arena CDMX built around Brandon Moreno’s high‑stakes homecoming main event against short-notice spoiler Lone’er Kavanagh.
Event overview & how to watch
Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
Venue: Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico
Start times: Prelims 5 p.m. ET, Main card 8 p.m. ET
Streaming: Entire event live on Paramount+ in the U.S. (regional broadcasters vary internationally).
Main event spotlight: Moreno vs. Kavanagh
Brandon Moreno returns to Mexico City as the former two‑time UFC flyweight champion and one of the promotion’s most accomplished Mexican stars, now looking to steady the ship after recent setbacks. He was originally slated to face surging contender Asu Almabayev, but a hand injury forced Almabayev out, opening the door for England’s Lone’er Kavanagh to step in on roughly two weeks’ notice.
Moreno brings a wealth of big‑fight experience, a deep gas tank and a well-rounded game built on volume boxing, scrambling and opportunistic submissions. Kavanagh, 26, is an aggressive striker with real pop, a 9‑1 record and four knockouts, who earned his way in via Dana White’s Contender Series and now finds himself in a massive rankings jump against the division’s No. 6.
Between Moreno’s pressure and Kavanagh’s willingness to trade, this shapes up as a fast-paced, crowd‑pleasing fight where the former champ must stay disciplined defensively against a hungry underdog swinging free with nothing to lose.
Main event at a glance
Fighter
Brandon Moreno
Lone’er Kavanagh
Record
23‑9‑2
9‑1
Status
Former 2‑time UFC flyweight champ
Rising prospect, short‑notice replacement
Ranking
No. 6 flyweight
No. 15 flyweight
Recent result
Loss vs. Tatsuro Taira
KO loss vs. Charles Johnson
Style snapshot
High‑volume boxing, creative grappling
Power striking, aggressive pace
Full card: UFC Mexico City
Exact bout order can shift during fight week, but the event is scheduled for 13 fights across seven weight classes.
Main card – 8 p.m. ET, Paramount+
Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh – flyweight main event (5 rounds)
Marlon “Chito” Vera vs. David Martinez – bantamweight co‑main event
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Bobby Green – lightweight bout showcasing Mexico’s rising prospect against a savvy veteran
Edgar Chairez vs. Jafel Filho (or Bunes, depending on final listing) – flyweight action bout
Jesus Santos Aguilar or a similar local favorite vs. TBD – flyweight/ bantamweight slot featuring Mexican talent (keep an eye on late-week updates).
Preliminary card – 5 p.m. ET, Paramount+ The prelims lean heavily into regional representation with multiple Mexican and Latin American fighters, paired with international opponents looking to steal momentum. While precise pairings differ slightly by source, expect matchups along the lines of:
Lightweight & featherweight prospects opening the show
Women’s flyweight and bantamweight bouts spotlighting emerging talent
At least one veteran vs. newcomer pairing to set the tone for the night.
Why this card matters
Flyweight picture: A Moreno win keeps him in the immediate title conversation; an upset for Kavanagh would instantly throw a new, marketable name into the mix.
Mexican market: This is part of UFC’s continued investment in Mexico City as a key market, following prior Arena CDMX shows headlined by Moreno.
Depth: With 13 scheduled bouts and several all‑action pairings, the card is designed as a showcase for Mexican and Latin American fighters across divisions, not just the headliner.
