UFC Houston results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The UFC is on the road with a Fight Night card for the first time this year. The main event will feature a key middleweight battle between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez - Middleweight Main Event

This bout marks Strickland's first since losing a middleweight title rematch to Dricus Du Plessis last year. Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya to win the UFC middleweight title in upset fashion at UFC 293, but he dropped the gold in a close decision against Du Plessis at UFC 297. In the time between the two title fights with DDP, Strickland bested Paulo Costa via split decision at UFC 302.

After a win on Dana White's Contender Series was overturned and a 1-2 start to his Octagon tenure, Hernandez enters tonight on an eight-fight win streak. In 2025, "Fluffy" scored a unanimous decision over Brendan Allen and a dominant submission of Roman Dolidze.

The co-main event will be a welterweight battle between Geoff Neal and Uros Medic. Neal enters this fight with losses in three of his last four. This is his first fight since getting knocked out by Carlos Prates at UFC 319. Medic, meanwhile, has won three of his last four, including first-round finishes of Gilbert Urbina and Muslim Salikhov last year.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC Houston!

How to Watch UFC Houston

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Venue: Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

5 PM ET / 2 PM PT Main Card: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

UFC Houston Quick Results

Main Event: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez — TBD

Co-Main: Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic — TBD

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa — TBD

Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija — TBD

Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell — TBD

Zachary Reese vs. Michel Pereira — TBD

UFC Houston Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)

Women's Flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice

Result: Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Featherweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle

Result: Jordan Leavitt def. Yadier del Valle via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Result:

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano

Result:

Women's Bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Result:

Flyweight: Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule

Result:

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris

Result:

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal

Result:

Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)

Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Michel Pereira

Result:

Welterweight: Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell

Result:

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija

Result:

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa

Result:

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic

Result:

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

Result: