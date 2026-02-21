UFC Houston results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The UFC is on the road with a Fight Night card for the first time this year. The main event will feature a key middleweight battle between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!
Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez - Middleweight Main Event
This bout marks Strickland's first since losing a middleweight title rematch to Dricus Du Plessis last year. Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya to win the UFC middleweight title in upset fashion at UFC 293, but he dropped the gold in a close decision against Du Plessis at UFC 297. In the time between the two title fights with DDP, Strickland bested Paulo Costa via split decision at UFC 302.
After a win on Dana White's Contender Series was overturned and a 1-2 start to his Octagon tenure, Hernandez enters tonight on an eight-fight win streak. In 2025, "Fluffy" scored a unanimous decision over Brendan Allen and a dominant submission of Roman Dolidze.
The co-main event will be a welterweight battle between Geoff Neal and Uros Medic. Neal enters this fight with losses in three of his last four. This is his first fight since getting knocked out by Carlos Prates at UFC 319. Medic, meanwhile, has won three of his last four, including first-round finishes of Gilbert Urbina and Muslim Salikhov last year.
If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC Houston!
How to Watch UFC Houston
- Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026
- Venue: Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)
- Prelims: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT
- Main Card: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
UFC Houston Quick Results
- Main Event: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez — TBD
- Co-Main: Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic — TBD
- Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa — TBD
- Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija — TBD
- Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell — TBD
- Zachary Reese vs. Michel Pereira — TBD
UFC Houston Results & Highlights
Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)
Women's Flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice
Result: Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)
Featherweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle
Result: Jordan Leavitt def. Yadier del Valle via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
Result:
Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano
Women's Bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
Result:
Flyweight: Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule
Result:
Flyweight: Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris
Result:
Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal
Result:
Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)
Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Michel Pereira
Result:
Welterweight: Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell
Result:
Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija
Result:
Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa
Result:
Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic
Result:
Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez
Result: