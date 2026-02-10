UFC 326 will mark the next step in the partnership between UFC and Paramount+ as it was announced Tuesday that two hours of action will be simulcast live on CBS on Saturday, March 7.

Taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 326 will be headlined by former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looking to become the fourth-ever BMF champion when he takes on former featherweight champion Max Holloway in the main event.

Saturday, March 7 will mark the first time in more than 15 years that mixed martial arts airs in prime time on CBS.

Simulcast Schedule

Early prelims for UFC 326 begin at 5 p.m. ET with prelim fights starting at 7 p.m. and the main card kicking into gear at 9 p.m.

The final hour of prelims and the first hour of the main card will be simulcast live on CBS from 8-10 p.m. The final two hours of the UFC 326 main card will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

It has not yet been announced which fights will be a part of the first UFC on CBS simulcast.

UFC 326 Fight Card

Max Holloway (c) vs. Charles Oliveira, lightweights (BMF title)

Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder, middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweights

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr., bantamweights

Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long, bantamweights

Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, flyweights

Donte Johnson vs. Duško Todorovic, middleweights

Yoo Joo-sang vs. Gaston Bolanos, featherweights

Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato, light heavyweights

Su Mudaerji vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar, flyweights

'This is UFC' Special

CBS will whet fans' appetites for UFC 326 with the debut of "This is UFC," airing on Friday, Feb. 20 starting at 8 p.m.

The hour-long special traces UFC's rise from underground spectacle to global powerhouse through conversations with UFC president and CEO Dana White, iconic fighters and rising stars.