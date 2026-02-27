UFC Fight Night 268 (Moreno vs. Kavanagh) had a perfect weigh-in session on Friday, February 27, with all 26 fighters successfully making weight ahead of Saturday's event at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)

Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs. Lone'er Kavanagh (125) — Flyweight main event; Moreno uses the 1-lb non-title allowance​

— Flyweight main event; Moreno uses the 1-lb non-title allowance​ Marlon Vera (136) vs. David Martinez (135) — Bantamweight co-main event​

— Bantamweight co-main event​ Bobby Green (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (155) — Lightweight​

— Lightweight​ Felipe Bunes (125) vs. Edgar Chairez (125) — Flyweight​

— Flyweight​ Kevin Borjas (126) vs. Imanol Rodriguez (125) — Flyweight​

— Flyweight​ Santiago Luna (136) vs. Angel Pacheco (135) — Bantamweight​

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)

Ryan Gandra (185) vs. Jose Medina (186) ​

​ Macy Chiasson (135) vs. Ailin Perez (136) ​

​ Kris Moutinho (136) vs. Cristian Quinonez (136) ​

​ Douglas Silva de Andrade (146) vs. Javier Reyes (145) ​

​ Ernesta Kareckaite (129.5) vs. Regina Tarin (130) — Catchweight bout​

— Catchweight bout​ Francis Marshall (145) vs. Erik Silva (146) ​

​ Damian Pinas (186) vs. Wesley Schultz (186)​

This marks the second consecutive week with a flawless UFC weigh-in, following a stretch of early 2026 incidents that included Cameron Smotherman collapsing after stepping off the scale at UFC 324.

Kavanagh stepped in on short notice to replace the injured Asu Almabayev for the main event, making this his first-ever UFC headliner.