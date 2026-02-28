UFC Mexico results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The UFC returns to the arena for an annual visit a year after its last touchdown. The main event will feature a flyweight battle between former two-time champion Brandon Moreno and Lone'er Kavanagh. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!
Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh - Flyweight Main Event
Moreno enters this fight off a TKO loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December, a fight that marked Moreno getting finished for the first time in his career. Moreno has hit a bit of a rough skid since dropping the flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja, going 2-3 since. The span has seen him earn decision wins over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi but drop a split decision to Brandon Royval, in addition to his losses to Pantoja and Taira.
Kavanagh took this fight on short notice earlier this month, filling in for an injured Asu Almabayev. Kavanagh earned a UFC contract with a knockout of An Tuan Ho on Dana White's Contender Series. He started his UFC run with wins over Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos but was knocked out by Charles Johnson at UFC Shanghai in August, marking the first loss of Kavanagh's career.
The co-main event will see Marlon "Chito" Vera taking on David Martinez. Vera enters on a three-fight losing streak and losses in four of his last five, most recently dropping a decision to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Vancouver in October. Martinez is 13-1 and on a nine-fight win streak. After a 2024 appearance on Dana White's Contender Series, Martinez's 2025 saw him finish Saimon Oliveira and score a decision over Rob Font.
If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC Mexico!
How to Watch UFC Mexico
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Venue: Arena CMDX, Mexico City, Mexico
- Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)
- Prelims: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT
- Main Card: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
UFC Mexico Quick Results
- Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh
- Co-Main Event: Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez
- Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green
- Edgar Chaírez vs. Felipe Bunes
- Imanol Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas
- Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco
UFC Mexico Results & Highlights
Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)
Middleweight: Damian Pinas vs. Wes Schultz
Result:
Featherweight: Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshall
Women's Catchweight (130 lbs.): Regina Tarin vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
Result:
Featherweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes
Bantamweight: Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho
Result:
Women's Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez
Result:
Middleweight: Ryan Gandra vs. Jose Daniel Medina
Result:
Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)
Bantamweight: Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco
Result:
Flyweight: Imanol Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas
Result:
Flyweight: Edgar Chairez vs. Felipe Bunes
Result:
Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green
Result:
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez
Result:
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh
Result: