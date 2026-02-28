UFC Mexico results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The UFC returns to the arena for an annual visit a year after its last touchdown. The main event will feature a flyweight battle between former two-time champion Brandon Moreno and Lone'er Kavanagh. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh - Flyweight Main Event

Moreno enters this fight off a TKO loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December, a fight that marked Moreno getting finished for the first time in his career. Moreno has hit a bit of a rough skid since dropping the flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja, going 2-3 since. The span has seen him earn decision wins over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi but drop a split decision to Brandon Royval, in addition to his losses to Pantoja and Taira.

Kavanagh took this fight on short notice earlier this month, filling in for an injured Asu Almabayev. Kavanagh earned a UFC contract with a knockout of An Tuan Ho on Dana White's Contender Series. He started his UFC run with wins over Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos but was knocked out by Charles Johnson at UFC Shanghai in August, marking the first loss of Kavanagh's career.

The co-main event will see Marlon "Chito" Vera taking on David Martinez. Vera enters on a three-fight losing streak and losses in four of his last five, most recently dropping a decision to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Vancouver in October. Martinez is 13-1 and on a nine-fight win streak. After a 2024 appearance on Dana White's Contender Series, Martinez's 2025 saw him finish Saimon Oliveira and score a decision over Rob Font.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC Mexico!

How to Watch UFC Mexico

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Venue: Arena CMDX, Mexico City, Mexico

Arena CMDX, Mexico City, Mexico Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

5 PM ET / 2 PM PT Main Card: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

UFC Mexico Quick Results

Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh

Co-Main Event: Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green

Edgar Chaírez vs. Felipe Bunes

Imanol Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

UFC Mexico Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)

Middleweight: Damian Pinas vs. Wes Schultz

Result:

Featherweight: Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshall

Result:

Women's Catchweight (130 lbs.): Regina Tarin vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Result:

Featherweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes

Result:

Bantamweight: Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho

Result:

Women's Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez

Result:

Middleweight: Ryan Gandra vs. Jose Daniel Medina

Result:

Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)

Bantamweight: Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

Result:

Flyweight: Imanol Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Result:

Flyweight: Edgar Chairez vs. Felipe Bunes

Result:

Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green

Result:

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez

Result:

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh

Result: