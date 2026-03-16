The UFC is receiving industry-wide recognition this awards season, earning multiple nominations at Sports Business Journal's 19th Annual Sports Business Awards.

The promotion is nominated for Sports League of the Year, going up against the NFL, MLB, NHL, National Women's Soccer League, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Meanwhile, the UFC and Paramount media rights deal is nominated for Deal of the Year — a historic seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement that will bring all UFC events to Paramount+ and CBS starting in 2026, eliminating the traditional pay-per-view model for U.S. fans.

TKO President & COO Mark Shapiro, who helped broker the Paramount deal alongside CEO Ariel Emanuel, is also individually nominated for Executive of the Year. The awards ceremony takes place May 20, 2026, at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.