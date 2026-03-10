Here is the confirmed UFC Rankings Report for Tuesday, March 10, 2026, following UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 this past Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lightweight

Charles Oliveira rises to No. 3 and claims the BMF title. "Do Bronx" entered the fight unranked in the BMF picture but delivered one of the best performances of his career, dominating Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 50–45) to become just the fourth man to hold the BMF championship. Oliveira controlled every round with takedowns, clinch work, and ground-and-pound elbows, shocking a Vegas crowd that expected Holloway to win.

Max Holloway falls from No. 2 in the BMF conversation. The former featherweight king, who entered as a -235 favorite, drops to 27–9 overall and has now lost to Ilia Topuria and Oliveira in back-to-back BMF-adjacent fights. Despite the setback, Holloway retains his lightweight ranking as he continues to be viewed as a top-five presence at 155 lbs.

Middleweight

Caio Borralho rises to No. 5. The Brazilian earned a critical bounce-back win over Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision (30–27 across all three cards) in the co-main event, moving up one spot in the 185 lb rankings following his first UFC loss six months ago. Borralho is now 18–2 overall and firmly back in the title conversation behind champion Khamzat Chimaev and No. 1 contender Sean Strickland.

Reinier de Ridder drops to No. 9. The former ONE Championship double champion has now lost back-to-back fights inside the Octagon, slipping further down the middleweight rankings. After going 4–0 to start his UFC career, back-to-back losses have cooled the hype around "The Dutch Knight."

Bantamweight

Raul Rosas Jr. enters the rankings. The unranked 21-year-old prospect defeated No. 13 Rob Font (22–10) via unanimous decision (30–27 across all three judges), earning his way into the top 15 at 135 lbs. Font has now dropped consecutive fights and may fall out of the top 15 entirely in the next rankings cycle.

Middleweight (Prelim Movers)

Gregory Rodrigues rises to No. 12. The Brazilian bounced back in devastating fashion, knocking out No. 15 Brunno Ferreira with a thunderous right hand at the 1:47 mark of Round 1 — avenging a 2023 knockout loss to Ferreira. Rodrigues is now 19–6 and earned a Performance of the Night bonus for the finish.

Brunno Ferreira drops from No. 15. Back-to-back losses in the Octagon — both stoppages — put Ferreira's top-15 middleweight standing in jeopardy heading into his next assignment.

Pound-for-Pound

Charles Oliveira re-enters the men's P4P top 10 at No. 9. His dominant showing over a fellow future Hall of Famer was enough for the voting panel to bring "Do Bronx" back into the elite conversation. Islam Makhachev (No. 1), Ilia Topuria (No. 2), and Khamzat Chimaev (No. 3) remain unchanged at the top.

Visit UFC.com to see the full rankings for every division.