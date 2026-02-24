Rankings Updated Following UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez | Toyota Center, Houston, TX — Feb. 21, 2026

The UFC released its updated divisional rankings Monday following Saturday night's card in Houston. Below is a complete breakdown of every movement across all divisions.

Welterweight (Champion: Islam Makhachev)

Uroš Medić — ENTERS at No. 12 (NR) | "The Dalmatian" crashes into the rankings with his Round 1 KO of Geoff Neal

| "The Dalmatian" crashes into the rankings with his Round 1 KO of Geoff Neal Colby Covington — UP 1, now No. 13 | Covington ticks up one spot despite not competing in the UFC in quite some time — a notable passive rise driven by others' results

| Covington ticks up one spot despite not competing in the UFC in quite some time — a notable passive rise driven by others' results Daniel Rodriguez — DOWN 2, now No. 15 | "D-Rod" slides two places following the ranking reshuffle

| "D-Rod" slides two places following the ranking reshuffle Geoff Neal — EXITS Top 15 | The Houston native is dropped entirely after being stopped on home soil

Middleweight (Champion: Khamzat Chimaev)

Sean Strickland — HOLDS at No. 3 | Main event TKO win not enough to move the needle for "Tarzan" in a crowded division

| Main event TKO win not enough to move the needle for "Tarzan" in a crowded division Brendan Allen — UP 1, now No. 4

Israel Adesanya — UP 1, now No. 5

Anthony Hernandez — DOWN 2, now No. 6 | Pays the price for the TKO loss in the main event

Heavyweight (Champion: Tom Aspinall)

The Spivac win over Ante Delija sent significant ripple effects down the entire division. Derrick Lewis returns to the Top 10.

Serghei Spivac — UP 1, now No. 6

Rizvan Kuniev — DOWN 1, now No. 7

Marcin Tybura — UP 2, now No. 8 (tied)

Derrick Lewis — UP 3, now No. 8 (tied)

Ante Delija — DOWN 1, now No. 10

Tallison Teixeira — UP 1, now No. 11

Shamil Gaziev — UP 1, now No. 12

Mick Parkin — UP 2, now No. 13

Vitor Petrino — ENTERS at No. 15 (NR)

Women's Bantamweight (Champion: Kayla Harrison)

Joselyne Edwards — UP 3, now No. 11 | The biggest mover of the week following her dominant finish

| The biggest mover of the week following her dominant finish Mayra Bueno Silva — DOWN 1, now No. 12

Nora Cornolle — DOWN 1, now No. 13 | Falls following the loss to Edwards

| Falls following the loss to Edwards Miesha Tate — DOWN 1, now No. 14

Men's Flyweight (Champion: Joshua Van)

Lone'er Kavanagh — EXITS Top 15 | Drops out entirely ahead of his Feb. 28 main event vs. Brandon Moreno in Mexico City

| Drops out entirely ahead of his Feb. 28 main event vs. Brandon Moreno in Mexico City Joseph Morales — ENTERS at No. 15 (NR)

Featherweight (Champion: Alexander Volkanovski)

Melquizael Costa — ENTERS at No. 13 (NR)

Kevin Vallejos — DOWN 1, now No. 14

Women's Flyweight (Champion: Valentina Shevchenko)

Gabriella Fernandes — UP 1, now No. 14

JJ Aldrich — DOWN 1, now No. 15

No Changes

Lightweight, Light Heavyweight, Men's Bantamweight, Women's Strawweight, and both Pound-for-Pound rankings all held steady with no movement following UFC Houston.