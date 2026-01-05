As we kick off 2026, the UFC rankings reflect a dramatically reshaped landscape across multiple divisions. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of where every champion and contender stands heading into the new year.

Men's Pound-For-Pound: Islam Makhachev continues to reign supreme atop the pound-for-pound rankings, with Ilia Topuria holding firm at No. 2. Khamzat Chimaev sits at No. 3, followed by Alex Pereira at No. 4 and Alexander Volkanovski at No. 5.

This week's movement sees Merab Dvalishvili rise one spot to No. 7, while Tom Aspinall drops one to No. 8. Dricus Du Plessis climbs one position to No. 11, with Joshua Van falling one spot to No. 12.

Flyweight: Joshua Van sits as champion, with Alexandre Pantoja at No. 1. The biggest mover this week is Manel Kape, who rockets up four spots to No. 2. Tatsuro Taira holds at No. 3, while Brandon Royval drops two spots to No. 4. Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi each fall one spot to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Bantamweight: Petr Yan holds the title, with Merab Dvalishvili at No. 1, Umar Nurmagomedov at No. 2, and Sean O'Malley at No. 3. Payton Talbott moves up one spot to No. 11, while Rob Font drops to No. 12. Montel Jackson enters the rankings at No. 15.

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski remains champion, with Movsar Evloev leading the contenders at No. 1, followed by Diego Lopes at No. 2 and Yair Rodriguez at No. 3. Jean Silva rises one spot to No. 10, while Josh Emmett falls to No. 11. Kevin Vallejos is newly ranked at No. 13.

Lightweight: Ilia Topuria now holds the lightweight title. Arman Tsarukyan sits at No. 1, with Charles Oliveira at No. 2 and Max Holloway at No. 3. Paddy Pimblett has climbed to No. 5, setting up his interim title shot against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324.

Welterweight: Islam Makhachev is listed as champion following his move up in weight. Jack Della Maddalena leads the contenders at No. 1. Shavkat Rakhmonov rises one spot to No. 2, while Ian Machado Garry drops to No. 3. Further down, Geoff Neal moves up one spot to No. 13, with Colby Covington falling to No. 14.

Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev wears the gold, with Dricus Du Plessis at No. 1, Nassourdine Imavov at No. 2, and Sean Strickland at No. 3. Jared Cannonier and Michael Page are tied at No. 10.

Light Heavyweight: Alex Pereira continues his dominant reign as champion. Jiří Procházka and Magomed Ankalaev share the No. 1 spot, with Carlos Ulberg at No. 3 and Khalil Rountree Jr. at No. 4.

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall holds the heavyweight strap, with Ciryl Gane at No. 1, Alexander Volkov at No. 2, and Sergei Pavlovich at No. 3.

Women's Pound-For-Pound: Valentina Shevchenko tops the women's P4P list, with Kayla Harrison at No. 2, Zhang Weili at No. 3, and Natalia Silva at No. 4. Mackenzie Dern rounds out the top five.

Women's Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern is champion, with Zhang Weili at No. 1, Tatiana Suarez at No. 2, and Virna Jandiroba at No. 3.

Women's Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko holds the title. Manon Fiorot leads at No. 1, with Natalia Silva at No. 2. Alexa Grasso and Erin Blanchfield are tied at No. 3, with Blanchfield moving up one spot this week. Miranda Maverick also rises one spot to share No. 9.

Women's Bantamweight: Kayla Harrison is champion, with Julianna Peña at No. 1, Raquel Pennington at No. 2, and Norma Dumont at No. 3.

Rankings were last updated by UFC.com on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.