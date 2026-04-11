UFC Releases Video Promo, First Look At Stage For UFC Freedom 250

With U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance at UFC 327 in Miami, the UFC released the first video promo for the UFC Freedom 250 event that takes place on June 14.

Loading tweet...

The promo included a first glance at the setup for how the UFC "arena" will look like on the White House lawn. The Octagon can be seen in the middle of the stage, surrounded by seats on all sides, under a pair of Americana-decorated arches.

The video has the arena appear to overtake a significant area of the White House front lawn.

UFC Release First Promo Video, Stage Look For UFC Freedom 250 At The White House

UFC Freedom 250 will be headlined by Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje battling to determine the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

The co-main event will see Alex Pereira move up to heavyweight to take on Ciryl Gane in an interim UFC heavyweight title fight. With a win, Pereira will become the first fighter in UFC history to claim UFC titles in three different weight divisions.

UFC Freedom 250 will consist of six fights and begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT on June 14, which is a Sunday. June 14 is Flag Day and the 80th birthday of President Trump. The event is being held as part of the celebrations for the Semiquincentennial of the United States.

UFC Freedom 250 will also feature Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, and Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia.