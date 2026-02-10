UFC welterweight veteran Alex Morono has been removed from the UFC roster following his unanimous decision loss to Daniil Donchenko at UFC Vegas 113, ending a decade-long run in the promotion that saw him compile a 13-10 (1 NC) record inside the Octagon. The 35-year-old “Great White” put out a statement on Instagram:

Bantamweight contender Javid Basharat has also been taken off the UFC roster despite returning to the win column at UFC Vegas 113, where “The Snow Leopard” improved to 4-2 in the promotion with a victory over short-notice newcomer Gianni Vazquez.

Who else has left UFC this year

Several other names have already departed the UFC, including flyweight Aaron Tau and light heavyweight Rafael Cerqueira, who were released in February, along with January cuts such as welterweight Darrius Flowers and featherweight Mohammad Yahya, while former title challenger Tecia Pennington announced her retirement and ex-bantamweight contender Patchy Mix left to sign with Rizin. (via UFC 2026: Releases, Wikipedia)