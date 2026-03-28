UFC Seattle Results: Adesanya vs Pyfer Live Updates & Highlights

UFC Seattle results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The main event will feature a middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer - Middleweight Main Event

Adesanya, the former two-time UFC middleweight champion, is competing for the first time since getting finished by Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia last year. It was the second time Adesanya has been finished in MMA -- and the first time he was knocked out before the fifth round.

Adesanya, once undefeated in the sport, has lost four of five since dropping the middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Though Adesanya regained it at UFC 287, he dropped the title in upset fashion to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 and failed to regain it against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.

Pyfer has won three straight and eight of his last nine. He is 6-1 in the Octagon since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. He enters this fight off a submission of Abus Magomedov at UFC 320.

The co-main event will also feature a former champion, as former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso takes on Maycee Barber. This is a rematch from UFC 258 in 2021, a fight that saw Grasso take a decision over Barber.

Grasso enters this fight off a loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 315 last year. It was Grasso's first fight since her championship trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko. Barber, meanwhile, has won seven straight since the loss, most recently being a decision over Karine Silva at UFC 323.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC Seattle!

How to Watch UFC Seattle

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

5 PM ET / 2 PM PT Main Card: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

UFC Seattle Quick Results

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer --

Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber --

Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price --

Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas --

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui --

Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson --

UFC London Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)

Women's Strawweight: Alexia Thainara vs. Bruna Brasil

Result:

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Adrian Yanez

Result:

Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes

Result:

Women's Flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Result:

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune

Result:

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Result:

Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev

Result:

Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson

Result:

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Result:

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas

Result:

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price

Result:

Women's Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber

Result:

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer

Result: