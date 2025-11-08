UFC Vegas 111 is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, November 8. The main card portion of the event will start at 7PM ET/4PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 4PM ET/1PM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature Gabriel Bonfim taking on Randy Brown in a welterweight matchup.

In the co-main event, Joseph Morales makes his Octagon return for the first time since winning The Ultimate Fighter season 33, as he takes on Matt Schnell in flyweight action.

The main card will also feature Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic, Chris Padilla vs. Israel Bonfim, and Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio.

UFC Vegas 111: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Vegas 111 as of November 8 (Fight day) at 1pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (-170) vs. Randy Brown (+142)

Flyweight: Matt Schnell (+330) vs. Joseph Morales (-425)

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov (+114) vs. Uros Medic (-135)

Catchweight (161 lbs): Chris Padilla (+100) vs. Israel Bonfim (-120)

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan (+140) vs. Marco Tulio (-166)

Preliminary Card: