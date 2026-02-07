UFC Vegas 113 results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the first UFC Fight Night event of the year, and it's the first held at the Apex since the building's sponsored rebranding. The main event will feature Mario Bautista taking on Vinicius Oliveira. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira - Bantamweight Main Event

Bautista is 10-3 in the Octagon since arriving to the UFC in 2019. After going 2-2 to start his UFC tenure, he racked up eight straight wins, including wins over Ricky Simon, Jose Aldo, and Patchy Mix. Bautista's streak was snapped in his last fight, however, falling to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Oliveira enters on a six-fight win streak and has been on quite the rise since his arrival to the UFC from Dana White's Contender Series. The former UAE Warriors bantamweight champion is 4-0 in the UFC so far, coming into this bout off a decision over Kyler Phillips at UFC 318.

The co-main event will see a key flyweight matchup as Amir Albzai returns to the Octagon to serve as the second UFC opponent for Kyoji Horiguchi.

Albazi has been a highly-ranked flyweight, but his activity has been hampered over the last few years due to injuries. This will be his first fight since losing to Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton in November 2024. Horiguchi, the former Bellator and RIZIN champion, made his UFC debut with a bonus-earning, third-round submission of Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Qatar in November.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC Vegas 113!

How to Watch UFC Vegas 113

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Venue: Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

5 PM ET / 2 PM PT Main Card: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

UFC Vegas 113 Quick Results

Main Event: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira — TBD

Co-Main: Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi — TBD

Jailton Almeida vs. Rizvan Kuniev — TBD

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-Andre Barriault — TBD

Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat — TBD

Dustin Jacoby vs. Julius Walker — TBD

UFC Vegas 113 Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)

Women's Bantamweight: Klaudia Sygula vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Result: Klaudia Sygula def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Muin Gafurov vs. Jakub Wiklacz

Result: Jakub Wiklacz def. Muin Gafurov via submission (guillotine choke) (Rd. 3, 4:59)

Women's Flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Eduarda Moura

Result: Wang Cong def. Eduarda Moura via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Bantamweight: Javid Basharat vs. Gianni Vazquez

Result: Javid Basharat def. Gianni Vazquez via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Women's Strawweight: Bruna Brasil vs. Ketlen Souza

Result: Ketlen Souza def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Welterweight: Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Niko Price

Result: Nikolay Veretennikov def. Niko Price via TKO (Rd. 1, 1:42)

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Daniil Donchenko

Result: Daniil Donchenko def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Julius Walker

Result: Dustin Jacoby def. Julius Walker via TKO (Rd. 2, 1:42)

Bantamweight: Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat

Result: Farid Basharat def. Jean Matsumoto via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Result:

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Result:

Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Result:

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Result: