UFC Vegas 113 results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the first UFC Fight Night event of the year, and it's the first held at the Apex since the building's sponsored rebranding. The main event will feature Mario Bautista taking on Vinicius Oliveira. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!
Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira - Bantamweight Main Event
Bautista is 10-3 in the Octagon since arriving to the UFC in 2019. After going 2-2 to start his UFC tenure, he racked up eight straight wins, including wins over Ricky Simon, Jose Aldo, and Patchy Mix. Bautista's streak was snapped in his last fight, however, falling to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.
Oliveira enters on a six-fight win streak and has been on quite the rise since his arrival to the UFC from Dana White's Contender Series. The former UAE Warriors bantamweight champion is 4-0 in the UFC so far, coming into this bout off a decision over Kyler Phillips at UFC 318.
The co-main event will see a key flyweight matchup as Amir Albzai returns to the Octagon to serve as the second UFC opponent for Kyoji Horiguchi.
Albazi has been a highly-ranked flyweight, but his activity has been hampered over the last few years due to injuries. This will be his first fight since losing to Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton in November 2024. Horiguchi, the former Bellator and RIZIN champion, made his UFC debut with a bonus-earning, third-round submission of Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Qatar in November.
If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC Vegas 113!
How to Watch UFC Vegas 113
- Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026
- Venue: Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)
- Prelims: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT
- Main Card: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
UFC Vegas 113 Quick Results
- Main Event: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira — TBD
- Co-Main: Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi — TBD
- Jailton Almeida vs. Rizvan Kuniev — TBD
- Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-Andre Barriault — TBD
- Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat — TBD
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Julius Walker — TBD
UFC Vegas 113 Results & Highlights
Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)
Women's Bantamweight: Klaudia Sygula vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Result: Klaudia Sygula def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Bantamweight: Muin Gafurov vs. Jakub Wiklacz
Result: Jakub Wiklacz def. Muin Gafurov via submission (guillotine choke) (Rd. 3, 4:59)
Women's Flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Eduarda Moura
Result: Wang Cong def. Eduarda Moura via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
Bantamweight: Javid Basharat vs. Gianni Vazquez
Result: Javid Basharat def. Gianni Vazquez via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Women's Strawweight: Bruna Brasil vs. Ketlen Souza
Result: Ketlen Souza def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Welterweight: Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Niko Price
Result: Nikolay Veretennikov def. Niko Price via TKO (Rd. 1, 1:42)
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Daniil Donchenko
Result: Daniil Donchenko def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)
Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Julius Walker
Result: Dustin Jacoby def. Julius Walker via TKO (Rd. 2, 1:42)
Bantamweight: Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat
Result: Farid Basharat def. Jean Matsumoto via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Result:
Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Result:
Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Result:
Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Result: