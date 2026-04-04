UFC Vegas 115 Results: Moicano vs Duncan Live Updates & Highlights

UFC Vegas 115 results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a featherweight bout between Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan - Featherweight Main Event

Since his famous post-fight interview at UFC 282, Moicano went 3-0 in 2024, bringing him to a four-fight win streak. It was then when he was called on one day's notice to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 311.

Moicano lost the fight and has only fought one time since, losing to Beneil Dariush by decision at UFC 317.

Duncan has won six of his seven Octagon bouts, including a current four-fight win streak, since winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. Duncan enters this fight off a finish of Terrance McKinney at UFC 323.

The co-main event will be a strawweight contenders battle between Virna Jandiroba and Tabatha Ricci.

Jandiroba had won five straight when she and Mackenzie Dern met to determine the new UFC women's strawweight champion at UFC 321. Jandiroba lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Ricci has won three of her last four. "Baby Shark" enters this matchup off a second-round finish of Amanda Ribas at UFC Abu Dhabi last July.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from UFC Vegas 115!

How to Watch UFC Vegas 115

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Venue: Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

5 PM ET / 2 PM PT Main Card: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

UFC Vegas 115 Quick Results

Main Event: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan -- Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) (Rd. 2, 3:14)

Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci -- Virna Jandiroba def. Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro -- Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro via submission (rear-naked choke) (Rd. 1, 2:52)

Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam -- Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam via TKO (Rd. 3, 1:44)

Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini -- Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini via TKO (Rd. 1, 3:57)

Jose Delano vs. Robert Ruchala -- Jose Delano def. Robert Ruchala via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)

UFC Vegas 115 Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET)

Lightweight: Kai Kamaka III vs. Dakota Hope

Result: Kai Kamaka III def. Dakota Hope via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Women's Flyweight: Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto

Result: Dione Barbosa def. Melissa Gatto via majority decision (29-27 x2, 28-28)

Middleweight: Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore

Result: Tresean Gore def. Azamat Bekoev via submission (guillotine choke) (Rd. 3, 3:27)

Women's Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Alice Pereira

Result: Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan via KO (Rd. 2, 4:24)

Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Darrius Flowers

Result: Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata via TKO (Rd. 2, 0:52)

Flyweight: Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll

Result: Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll via TKO (Rd. 2, 4:56)

Heavyweight: Guilherme Pat vs. Thomas Petersen

Result: Thomas Petersen def. Guilherme Pat via majority decision (28-28, 29-27 x2)

Main Card (Paramount+, 8 PM ET)

Featherweight: Jose Delano vs. Robert Ruchala

Result: Jose Delano def. Robert Ruchala via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)

Featherweight: Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini

Result: Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini via TKO (Rd. 1, 3:57)

Bantamweight: Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam

Result: Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam via TKO (Rd. 3, 1:44)

Light Heavyweight: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Result: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro via submission (rear-naked choke) (Rd. 1, 2:52)

Women's Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci

Result: Virna Jandiroba def. Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan

Result: Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) (Rd. 2, 3:14)

