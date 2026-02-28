At least part, if not more, of the UFC White House card is expected to air on broadcast television via CBS and its local affiliates.

Per a new report from Front Office Sports, there is an expectation that the UFC White House card will have some sort of airing on the main CBS network.

How much of the card airs on CBS is unknown.

This report comes just one week before UFC 326, which will air on CBS from 8-10pm ET. This means the final hour of the UFC 326 prelims and the first hour of its main card will air on the channel. The rest of UFC 326 will be exclusive to Paramount+.

UFC cards on CBS were an expectation following the MMA promotion striking a seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcasting deal with Paramount, parent company of CBS, this past summer.

The deal officially began with January's UFC 324. Reports indicate approximately five million people watched UFC 324, with the streaming service gaining approximately one million subscribers.

UFC CEO and President Dana White is expected to announce fight information for the White House card in the coming days.

Though Conor McGregor is unlikely to compete on the card and Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje negotiations have reportedly fallen through, there is a chance Alex Pereira makes his heavyweight debut, fighting for gold, as part of the event.