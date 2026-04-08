UFC Champion Calls Out Jake Paul To MMA Fight: 'They'll Wipe The Floor With Your Pretty Face'

UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has challenged Jake Paul to compete in MMA after the YouTuber-turned-boxer claimed the UFC is "dying" and criticized grappling-heavy fighters. The UFC flyweight champion responded on social media, daring Paul to step into the octagon.

'The Problem Child' made the controversial comments during an appearance on Theo Von's podcast while promoting his upcoming MMA event on May 16 in Inglewood, California. The show will feature former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey facing WMMA pioneer Gina Carano in a comeback fight.

Jake Paul's Criticism of MMA

The 29-year-old Paul told Von that he believes MMA won't stand the test of time because the sport has become too dominated by wrestlers. He specifically called out fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev as examples of "boring" competitors.

Paul added that he thinks the UFC has become "too greedy" and "super corporate," claiming that "boxing has been around since the 1500s, MMA is 30 years old, and it's declining."

Valentina Shevchenko's Response

Shevchenko discovered Paul's comments on social media and fired back with a direct challenge. The champion questioned Paul's understanding of MMA and invited him to experience the sport firsthand.

UFC dying?! Hey Jake, you definitely don't know what you're talking about," Shevchenko wrote on X. "Criticizing MMA from a long distance. Try to get into an octagon with one of them, and they'll wipe the floor with your pretty face.

She continued:

You will show spectacular, breathtaking fight from down there! Then you can tell us how fun or boring it was!

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Shevchenko hasn't competed since outpointing Zhang Weili at UFC 322 in November last year. The flyweight champion doesn't currently have a fight scheduled but has remained active on social media, previously engaging in public disputes with both Rousey and Nurmagomedov.