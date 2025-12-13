Alex Chizov claims the top spot of one of PFL Europe's 2025 tournaments, as he takes out Connor Hughes in three rounds to win this year's PFL Europe Lightweight Tournament.

It was an action packed fight, with the two trying to use their strikes to end the fight in one move. Both men attempted to work their combinations, with Chizov backing Hughes back during the first round. Hughes rocked Chizov early in the second, however, showing how momentum swung both ways during this fight.

About 50 seconds into the third round, however, Chizov used the left hand to set up a strong right that put Hughes out cold for the tournament title win.

Chizov reached the final tonight with a first-round knockout of Mark Ewen and a split decision over Claudio Pacella.

Hughes has now lost in two straight PFL Europe lightweight finals, losing last year's tournament final to two-time champion Jakub Kaszuba. Hughes reached this year's final with knockouts of Sebastien De Franco and Gino van Steenis.