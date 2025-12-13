It was quick, but it was also controversial. Baris Adiguzel has become this year's PFL Europe bantamweight tournament champion following a sub-minute finish of Dean Garnett during PFL Lyon.

Adiguzel came out practically swinging away, looking to put this fight away with lightning strikes. He landed a series of left hands, while Garnett looked to answer with his own strategic striking.

Adiguzel's attack became too much it seemed, as Garnett was dropped. When the referee stepped in, however, Garnett appeared to have in ankle, which tripped Adiguzel up. But the referee already waved off the fight for the way Garnett fell, giving the tournament title to Adiguzel.

Adiguzel, the former Hexagone MMA champion, reached the final with a finish of Julien Lopez in September.

Garnett reached the final with wins over Tuomas Gronvall and Jan Cieplowski.