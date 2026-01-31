Junior Tafa may have plenty of power in his fists, but Billy Elekana weathered the storm and used his grappling to score a submission victory in the featured prelim of UFC 325.

Elekana attempted to back Tafa up to the fence, but Tafa rocked him with a strong overhand right. Elekana was able to use his grappling to recover, though he had to escape a standing kimura grip. Elekana would also show his pressure in a takedown attempt, but Tafa was able to defend against it.

Tafa tried to keep the fight in the center of the Octagon and got to work with his powerful striking. Tafa landed a brutal combination at the end of round one; however, Elekana landed a strong left in the middle of the second -- probably the hardest punch of the fight to that point.

Elekana then brought the fight to the ground and locked up a body triangle and a choke, scoring the submission victory.

Elekana, an alumnus of PFL and LFA, has now won three straight since dropping his UFC debut to Bogdan Guskov at UFC 311.