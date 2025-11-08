Christian Leroy Duncan is known for the finishes he's brought, and he delivered one of his best, if not perhaps his absolute best, in his win over Marco Tulio at UFC Vegas 111.

Duncan's striking was on display from the beginning, looking to land in a flashy fashion early on. In fact, a spinning elbow landed flush and busted Tulio open. Tulio, however, sought after the takedown and managed to score there. The two jockey for top position on the mat.

Duncan's flashy striking set was on display again in the second round, but Tulio pressured back and ended up opening a cut around one of Duncan's eyes. But it was all for naught, as Duncan landed a spinning elbow that wobbled Tulio. He then landed a right hand that folded Tulio up out cold.

CLD, the former Cage Warriors middleweight champion, is now 6-2 in the Octagon, with five wins in his last six fights. He entered this fight off another highlight finishes in August, when he defeated Eryk Anders.