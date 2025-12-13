In the second-to-last fight of her MMA career, Cris Cyborg kept her position as one of the best female athletes in the sport, submitting Sara Collins to remain PFL women's featherweight champion in the co-main event of PFL Lyon.

Collins had her fair share of moments in the fight, using leg kicks and trying to go use her jabs and grappling to keep Cyborg at bay. Cyborg, however, had the power edge and used it to her advantage, bringing pressure to Collins.

Collins scored a takedown in round two, but Cyborg's attacks from the bottom, including a couple of submission attempts, looked to drain Collins' energy. Cyborg's power really came out in the third round, but Collins scored another takedown via a judo throw and threatened an Americana.

Cyborg, however, reversed and got to the back, putting Collins away with a choke -- just the second win via submission in Cyborg's career.

Cyborg, who has captured championships in every promotion she has been in, became PFL women's featherweight champion by defeating Larissa Pacheco at PFL Battle of the Giants last year.

This was Collins' first fight since her own fight late last year, submitting Leah McCourt.