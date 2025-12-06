Prelims, short fight, and UFC's last pay-per-view event on ESPN be damned -- Iwo Baraniewski and Ibo Aslan delivered in a big way during their prelim at UFC 323, delivering a short but epic banger.

For about 90 seconds, the two had quite the slugfest where each felt the other man's power. Both men traded flurries, with Baraniewski initially dropping Aslan before Aslan rocked him near the fence.

Aslan tried to bully Baraniewski, but Baraniewski made him pay with a right hand that put him out cold to finish the fight.

This marked Baraniewski's debut in the Octagon following his 20-second knockout of Mahamed Aly during his appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in September. He is 7-0 in professional MMA.

After winning two straight in the UFC following his own DWCS appearance, Aslan has now dropped three in a row.