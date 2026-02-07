There haven't been many finishes in the UFC to come at the very last second, but Jakub Wiklacz has secured himself a place in the books as one of those.

After a little discussion and controversy, Wiklacz officially scored a literal last-second submission victory over Muin Gafurov during the UFC Vegas 113 prelims.

Both fighters had moments in the opening round. Wiklacz seemed to have the better strikes, Gafurov also demonstrated strong control with his grappling and clinch work. Wiklacz, however, came back strong in the second round, dominating on the mat and looking for multiple submissions.

Gafurov surged strong in the third round, but the moment of the fight came in the final 30 seconds. Gafurov went for one last takedown, only to get caught by Wiklacz, who managed to secure a guillotine choke. Gafurov appeared to tap out at the last second; however, the ruling was not called for a few minutes, leading to plenty of confusion in the Octagon as officials looked on.

Referee Chris Tognoni then informed both men the fight will end in a submission victory for Wiklacz.

Wiklacz, the former KSW bantamweight champion, is now 2-0 in the UFC. He made his Octagon debut at UFC 320, taking a split decision win over former Bellator champion Patchy Mix.

Gafurov, who missed weight by five pounds for this fight, falls to 2-3 in his Octagon tenure. He came into this bout off a decision win over Rinya Nakamura at UFC 311 last year.