Cornolle stood up but still seemed dazed, and Edwards took advantage, scoring a quick takedown and locking in a choke for the submission win.
The aftermath would see Cornolle on the mat in pain, clutching at the shoulder she landed on in the slam. Cornolle needed assistance in leaving the Octagon.
This was a rematch from UFC Paris in September 2023, a bout that Cornolle won via decision.
Edwards has now won four straight. She entered this bout off finishes of Chelsea Chandler and Priscila Cachoeira last year.
Cornolle has now lost three of her last four. She is 2-3 since the win over Edwards.
