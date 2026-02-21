A UFC Houston card that seemed to start slow picked up in an eye-opening way during the prelims, courtesy of Joselyne Edwards defeating Nora Cornolle.

Cornolle controlled the action to take the first round on all three judges' cards. But the second round, however, saw things change with Cornolle in Edwards' grasp.

Near the midway point of the second round, Edwards lifted Cornolle and slammed her to the mat with a big impact. Cornolle seemed to be finished, as Edwards pounded with some follow-up shots.