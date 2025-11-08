Josh Hokit grabbed the attention of the MMA community -- for better or worse -- following his win on Dana White's Contender Series earlier this year. Now, Hokit feels he has made a statement in his Octagon debut with his win over Max Gimenis at UFC Vegas 111.

Very quickly, Hokit managed to bring the power with a right hand that forced Gimenis back. He'd end up firing a flurry that put Gimenis down. He'd get back up, but Hokit's attack seemed to put Gimenis out on his feet before the referee stopped the action.

Following the win, Hokit used his post-fight interview to trash talk Valter Walker and call him out.

Hokit made his professional MMA debut in late 2023, competing in Bellator twice and in LFA three times before his appearance on DWCS. There, he finished Guilherme Uriel to earn a UFC contract.