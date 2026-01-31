UFC | Keiichiro Nakamura | Sebastian Szalay | UFC 325 VIDEO: Keiichiro Nakamura Wins Road To UFC Season 4 Featherweight Tournament With Comeback Finish Of Sebastian Szalay January 31, 2026 Jan 31, 2026 • Thomas Albano

Keiichiro Nakamura just earned a UFC contract in a memorable way, demonstrating resilience in the process.

Seemingly down two rounds and minutes away from losing the Road to UFC Season 4 featherweight tournament final, Nakamura scored a finish of Sebastian Szalay in the third round of their fight at UFC 325.

Szalay's pressure and strikes were on display early on, utilizing reach to his advantage. Szalay worked Nakamura over well with combinations during the opening round, while Nakamura had a leg-kick focus.

Szalay increased his output in the second round, but both men managed to rock one another at one point during the round. As the round went on, Nakamura's offense came through and he took control of the round.

Keiichiro Nakamura Wins Road To UFC Season 4 Featherweight Tournament

Nakamura was completely aggressive in the third round, ultimately resulting in a knee that dropped Szalay for the victory.

Loading tweet...

Nakamura has won eight straight fights since dropping his professional MMA debut. He reached the final with wins over Eoh Jin Park and Kaiwen Li.