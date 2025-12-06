Mansur Abdul-Malik continues to be a rising force in the middleweight rankings, putting on a statement of a performance in a first-round finish of Antonio Trocoli during the UFC 323 prelims.

After flashing his striking power, Abdul-Malik delivered a big takedown, forcing Trocoli to his back. Trocoli was able to get back to his feet, but Adbul-Malik caught him in a guillotine choke.

Abdul-Malik scored the tapout in just 69 seconds.

Mansur-Abdul Malik Submits Antonio Trocoli Quickly At UFC 323

Just three of Abdul-Malik's fights have gone past the first round. The unbeaten Abdul-Malik earned a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2024. Prior to tonight, his UFC run has seen him finish Dusko Todorovic and Nick Klein before a no contest with Cody Brundage at UFC Atlanta earlier this year.

Trocoli is now 0-3 since joining the UFC.