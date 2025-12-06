Manuel Torres is known for the power he could bring out in a flash, and that's what happened in his victory over Grant Dawson in the featured UFC 323 prelim bout.

Dawson came out with strong kicks to start, as well as aggressively looking for a takedown. Torres fended those efforts off, however, and worked Dawson's body over.

Dawson overextended on one of his punches, and Torres made him pay with a counter that dropped him to the mat, bringing the fight to a halt quickly.

Manuel Torres KOs Grant Dawson At UFC 323

Torres is now 5-1 in the UFC since arriving from Dana White's Contender Series.

Dawson sees a three-fight win streak snapped with this defeat. He is still 6-2 in his last eight.