Melquizael Costa took control of his 2025 and built himself into a featherweight on the rise, stamping that with a highlight knockout of Morgan Charriere at UFC Vegas 112.

The fight started off fairly slow, with the two trading leg kicks. But Costa just needed one kick to completely end things, landing a devastating head kick that got around Charriere's guard and dropped him back-first to the mat.

The fight lasted just 74 seconds.

Melquizael Costa Sends Morgan Charriere Into Another Dimension With Head Kick At UFC Vegas 112

Costa is now on a five-fight win streak and is 6-2 in the Octagon. This was his first fight since he and Julian Erosa put on a show in the UFC Vegas 106 Fight of the Night in May.

Charriere is 3-3 in the UFC, having traded wins and losses consistently since arriving to the promotion from Cage Warriors in 2023.