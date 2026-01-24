Nikita Krylov just earned his $25,000 finish bonus in epic fashion, pulling off a buzzer-beater finish of Modestas Bukauskas at UFC 324.

After three straight first-round finishes to open up the night, Krylov vs. Bukauskas' pacing seemed to bring things down. While Krylov landed well, the fight had more of a grappling focus, with Krylov looking to keep Bukauskas pinned against the fence during the first and second rounds.

In the closing seconds of the round, Krylov, after getting it going, landed a cracking right hand that put Bukauskas down. Krylov got on top, on Bukauskas' back, and landed some follow-up shots to score the finish with three seconds left in the fight.

Nikita Krylov Cracks, Downs Modestas Bukauskas At UFC 324

Krylov has now won four of six and snaps a two-fight losing skid.

Bukauskas sees a four-fight win streak snapped.