Another up-and-coming fighter earned a highlight performance in his UFC debut at UFC Mexico, as Ryan Gandra had an easy night at the office against Jose Medina.

Gandra came out firing with strikes from the opening minute, using his pressure to back Medina up toward the fence.

Gandra landed a flurry that did damage and brought Medina down forward, prompting a referee stoppage less than a minute into the bout.

Gandra improves to 9-1 and has won eight straight. He won a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series last season, scoring a first-round finish of Trent Miller.