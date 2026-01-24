Trivia question: Who competed in the first fight of the UFC's Paramount Era and scored its first finish at UFC 324? The answer: Ty Miller.
Miller opened up the UFC 324 card with a bang by scoring a first-round finish of Adam Fugitt at the last second.
Miller and Fugitt both brought the power during the near-five minutes they were in the Octagon, both clearly vying for the new $25,000 finish bonuses implemented by UFC CEO and President Dana White.
Despite being busted open on his forehead during the round, Miller was able to land a couple of solid right hooks that stunned Fugitt. A follow-up flurry led to referee Chris Tognoni waving off the fight before the horn could sound.
Miller remains undefeated, with a no contest in LFA being the sole non-win in his career thus far. This marked Miller's UFC debut after scoring a decision over Jimmy Drago on Dana White's Contender Series.
Fugitt has now lost two straight and four of his last six.
Log in to post a comment.