UFC | Adam Fugitt | Ty Miller | UFC 324 VIDEO: Ty Miller Puts Away Adam Fugitt At Buzzer To Score First Finish In UFC's Paramount Era At UFC 324 January 24, 2026 Jan 24, 2026 • Thomas Albano

Trivia question: Who competed in the first fight of the UFC's Paramount Era and scored its first finish at UFC 324? The answer: Ty Miller.

Miller opened up the UFC 324 card with a bang by scoring a first-round finish of Adam Fugitt at the last second.

Miller and Fugitt both brought the power during the near-five minutes they were in the Octagon, both clearly vying for the new $25,000 finish bonuses implemented by UFC CEO and President Dana White.

Despite being busted open on his forehead during the round, Miller was able to land a couple of solid right hooks that stunned Fugitt. A follow-up flurry led to referee Chris Tognoni waving off the fight before the horn could sound.

Ty Miller Earns Buzzer-Beater Finish Of Adam Fugitt At UFC 324

Loading tweet...

Miller remains undefeated, with a no contest in LFA being the sole non-win in his career thus far. This marked Miller's UFC debut after scoring a decision over Jimmy Drago on Dana White's Contender Series.