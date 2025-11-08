Uros Medic is one of those fighters that seems to ensure a finish is going to happen. And for the second straight time, Medic only needs about a minute to score a victory, knocking out Muslim Salikhov at UFC Vegas 111.

Medic looked to bring out his striking right away with his leg kicks, and he seemed to do damage with one of those kicks early on. But a left hand saw him knock Salikhov to the mat.

Medic followed up with some ground-and-pound before the referee called off the action.

Medic is now 6-3 in the Octagon, and he's now won three of his last four. Medic also earned a 63-second finish of Gilbert Urbina in August.